Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.76 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $333.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

