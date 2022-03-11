Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,773. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

