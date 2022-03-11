Monument Capital Management Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 177.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 236,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,748. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.