Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,488 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $131.48. 318,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,799,125. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.