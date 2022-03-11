MoneyGram International’s (MGI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

