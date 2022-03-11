monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.81

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.81 and last traded at $121.97, with a volume of 27853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.58.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

