Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $23.73. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

