Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $132.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

