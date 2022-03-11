MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJNE stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

