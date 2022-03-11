Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Up 464.5% in February

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 464.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS MITFY remained flat at $$2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

