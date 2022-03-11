Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of MG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,892. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

