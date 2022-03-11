Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $12.16. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.