Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mission Produce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mission Produce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.34 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

