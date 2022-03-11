MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up about 1.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IYM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.23. 5,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,072. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $120.52 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14.

