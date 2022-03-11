MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FCEL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 1,148,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,696,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 4.46.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.