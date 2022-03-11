MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $35.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $802.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $806.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $932.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

