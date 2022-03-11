MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,318 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. iShares US Regional Banks ETF comprises 3.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,546. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.