Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.15% from the company’s previous close.

UTRS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

