MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MiMedx Group worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

