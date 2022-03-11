Miller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $334.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

