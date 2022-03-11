Millennium Management LLC Sells 54,600 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

WGO stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

