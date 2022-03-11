Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWRU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 635,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POWRU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

