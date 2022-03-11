Millennium Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1,462.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

