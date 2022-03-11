Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of DBV Technologies worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.88.
About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
