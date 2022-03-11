MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 5.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 37,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,036,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,689,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 284,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 194,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after buying an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,344 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

