MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 5.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 37,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,036,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,689,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 284,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 194,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after buying an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,344 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
