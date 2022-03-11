MicroMoney (AMM) Market Capitalization Reaches $112,230.75

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $112,230.75 and $135,983.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

