M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,652 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $100,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $706.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $639.16 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $722.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.