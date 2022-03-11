M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,178 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $154,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

