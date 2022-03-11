M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

