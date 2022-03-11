M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $66.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $66,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on TD. boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.