M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $143.08 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,080 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $143,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $57.88 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $250.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

