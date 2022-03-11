M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,214 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $84,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

