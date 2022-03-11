M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,624 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.72 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

