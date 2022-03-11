M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.