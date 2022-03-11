M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $7.00. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

