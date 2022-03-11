Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $64,500.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

MXC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 165.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

