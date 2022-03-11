Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Insider Sells $23,250.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $23,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

