Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $83,000 Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 36.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

