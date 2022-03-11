Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $444.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

