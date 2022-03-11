Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $71,000 Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marcus were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $557.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

