Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

