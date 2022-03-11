Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136,014 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $6.72 on Friday, reaching $188.49. 842,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $315.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $513.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

