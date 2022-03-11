Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 297,392 shares.The stock last traded at $64.07 and had previously closed at $61.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

