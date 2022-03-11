Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

MRCY traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 327,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

