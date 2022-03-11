Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 11.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 260,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,245,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.