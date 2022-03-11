MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEG. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 46.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.90.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

