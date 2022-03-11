Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head to Head Analysis

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Medtronic alerts:

This table compares Medtronic and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 4.65 $3.61 billion $3.63 28.78 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.04 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.35

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 15.46% 14.57% 8.23% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medtronic and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 9 13 0 2.59 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus target price of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medtronic beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings, and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.