MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 36,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,904. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

