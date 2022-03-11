Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.75. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 81,396 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

