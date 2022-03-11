MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 419,800 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDJM stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MDJM worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $2.07 on Friday. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

